    Brig. Gen. Samuel L. Meyer visits Maj. Gen. Todd Wasmund

    VICENZA, ITALY

    07.09.2024

    Photo by Spc. Ebony Neal 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Samuel L. Meyer, deputy commanding general, II Marine Expeditionary Force, meets with Maj. Gen. Todd Wasmund, commanding general, U.S. Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, July 9, 2024. SETAF-AF and II Marine Expeditionary force are contingent response forces located in Italy to support crisis response across Europe and Africa. SETAF-AF provides U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Army Europe and Africa a dedicated headquarters to synchronize Army activities in Africa and scalable crisis response options in Africa and Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ebony Neal)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2024
    Date Posted: 07.10.2024 04:47
    Photo ID: 8520724
    VIRIN: 240710-A-EH955-1001
    Resolution: 6267x4178
    Size: 14.19 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT
    TAGS

    II Marine Expeditionary Force
    Marine Corps
    Crisis Response
    StrongerTogether
    Marine Expeditioanary Force

