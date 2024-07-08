Brig. Gen. Samuel L. Meyer visits Maj. Gen. Todd Wasmund

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Samuel L. Meyer, deputy commanding general, II Marine Expeditionary Force, meets with Maj. Gen. Todd Wasmund, commanding general, U.S. Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, July 9, 2024. SETAF-AF and II Marine Expeditionary force are contingent response forces located in Italy to support crisis response across Europe and Africa. SETAF-AF provides U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Army Europe and Africa a dedicated headquarters to synchronize Army activities in Africa and scalable crisis response options in Africa and Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ebony Neal)

