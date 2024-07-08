A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 510th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron takes off for exercise Ballast Cannon 24.8, a single-day exercise focused on effective and rapid contingency response options, from an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 9, 2024. Ballast Cannon is a series of exercises providing the U.S. and Bahrain the opportunity to train alongside one another to test collaborative techniques and to enhance combat readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2024 03:32
|Photo ID:
|8520676
|VIRIN:
|240709-F-NJ333-1002
|Resolution:
|2015x1341
|Size:
|808.99 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. F-16 Fighting Falcons depart for Ballast Cannon 24.8, by SrA Ryan Hayman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT