U.S. F-16 Fighting Falcons depart for Ballast Cannon 24.8

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 510th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron takes off for exercise Ballast Cannon 24.8, a single-day exercise focused on effective and rapid contingency response options, from an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 9, 2024. Ballast Cannon is a series of exercises providing the U.S. and Bahrain the opportunity to train alongside one another to test collaborative techniques and to enhance combat readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo)

