    U.S. F-16 Fighting Falcons depart for Ballast Cannon 24.8

    07.08.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Hayman 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 510th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron takes off for exercise Ballast Cannon 24.8, a single-day exercise focused on effective and rapid contingency response options, from an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 9, 2024. Ballast Cannon is a series of exercises providing the U.S. and Bahrain the opportunity to train alongside one another to test collaborative techniques and to enhance combat readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2024
    Date Posted: 07.10.2024 03:32
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. F-16 Fighting Falcons depart for Ballast Cannon 24.8, by SrA Ryan Hayman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    510 EFS
    F-16
    Ballast Cannon

