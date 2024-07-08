B-2 SPO Assumption of Command

Col. Francis R. Marino presided over an Assumption of Command ceremony for the AFLCMC B-2 Systems Program Office (SPO) on July 3, 2024 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.



In the photo, Marino (L) passes the guidon to Lt. Col. Robert D. Allen.



B-2 programs deliver defensive management, low observable, avionics, armament, and supportability capabilities for Air Force Global Strike Command.



(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mikaley Kline).

