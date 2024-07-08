Col. Francis R. Marino presided over an Assumption of Command ceremony for the AFLCMC B-2 Systems Program Office (SPO) on July 3, 2024 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
In the photo, Marino (L) passes the guidon to Lt. Col. Robert D. Allen.
B-2 programs deliver defensive management, low observable, avionics, armament, and supportability capabilities for Air Force Global Strike Command.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mikaley Kline).
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2024 15:11
|Photo ID:
|8519469
|VIRIN:
|240703-F-IF502-3781
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.46 MB
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, B-2 SPO Assumption of Command, by SSgt Mikaley Kline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
