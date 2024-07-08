Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-2 SPO Assumption of Command

    B-2 SPO Assumption of Command

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mikaley Kline 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    Col. Francis R. Marino presided over an Assumption of Command ceremony for the AFLCMC B-2 Systems Program Office (SPO) on July 3, 2024 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

    In the photo, Marino (L) passes the guidon to Lt. Col. Robert D. Allen.

    B-2 programs deliver defensive management, low observable, avionics, armament, and supportability capabilities for Air Force Global Strike Command.

    (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mikaley Kline).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2024
    Date Posted: 07.09.2024 15:11
    Photo ID: 8519469
    VIRIN: 240703-F-IF502-3781
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.46 MB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-2 SPO Assumption of Command, by SSgt Mikaley Kline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    B-2
    Bombers
    AFLCMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT