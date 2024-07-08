Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lightning strikes at Vance

    UNITED STATES

    06.21.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Christian Soto 

    71st Flying Training Wing

    Vance student pilots get a firsthand view of an F-35 Lightning II from Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, at Vance Air Force Base, Okla., June 21, 2024. The F-35 is one of the many aircraft students can be assigned following the completion of Undergraduate Pilot Training 2.5.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Soto)

