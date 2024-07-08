Vance student pilots get a firsthand view of an F-35 Lightning II from Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, at Vance Air Force Base, Okla., June 21, 2024. The F-35 is one of the many aircraft students can be assigned following the completion of Undergraduate Pilot Training 2.5.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Soto)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.21.2024 Date Posted: 07.09.2024 11:48 Photo ID: 8519040 VIRIN: 240621-F-CD382-2046 Resolution: 7986x5324 Size: 4.03 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lightning strikes at Vance, by SrA Christian Soto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.