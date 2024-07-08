7451st Medical Operational Readiness Unit takes charge of Deployed Warrior Medical Management Center (DWMMC)

LANDSTUHL, Germany – The 7450th Medical Operational Readiness Unit (FWD) Det 64 relinquished authority of the Deployed Warrior Medical Management Center (DWMMC) at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center (LRMC) to the 7451st Medical Operational Readiness Unit (FWD) Det 2, during a transfer of authority ceremony July 8. U.S. Army Lt. Col. Stacey Rodriguez, commander of the 7451st Medical Operational Readiness Unit renders a salute during the ceremony. (Photo by Kirk Frady)

