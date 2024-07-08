Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7451st Medical Operational Readiness Unit takes charge of Deployed Warrior Medical Management Center (DWMMC)

    GERMANY

    07.08.2024

    Photo by Kirk Frady 

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe

    LANDSTUHL, Germany – The 7450th Medical Operational Readiness Unit (FWD) Det 64 relinquished authority of the Deployed Warrior Medical Management Center (DWMMC) at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center (LRMC) to the 7451st Medical Operational Readiness Unit (FWD) Det 2, during a transfer of authority ceremony July 8. U.S. Army Lt. Col. Stacey Rodriguez, commander of the 7451st Medical Operational Readiness Unit renders a salute during the ceremony. (Photo by Kirk Frady)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2024
    Date Posted: 07.09.2024 07:53
    VIRIN: 240708-A-YV790-8730
    Location: DE
    Army Medicine
    StrongerTogether

