7450th Medical Operational Readiness Unit (FWD) Det 64 relinquishes authority of the Deployed Warrior Medical Management Center at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

LANDSTUHL, Germany – The 7450th Medical Operational Readiness Unit (FWD) Det 64 relinquished authority of the Deployed Warrior Medical Management Center (DWMMC) at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center (LRMC) to the 7451th Medical Operational Readiness Unit (FWD) Det 2, during a transfer of authority ceremony July 8. U.S. Army Col. Enrique Luna, commander of the 7450th Medical Operational Readiness Unit provides remarks during the transfer of authority ceremony. (Photo by Kirk Frady)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2024 07:54
|Photo ID:
|8518787
|VIRIN:
|240708-A-YV790-6902
|Resolution:
|4480x5211
|Size:
|3.53 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
7451st Medical Operational Readiness Unit takes charge of Deployed Warrior Medical Management Center (DWMMC)
