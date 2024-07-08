Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7450th Medical Operational Readiness Unit (FWD) Det 64 relinquishes authority of the Deployed Warrior Medical Management Center at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    GERMANY

    07.08.2024

    Photo by Kirk Frady 

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe

    LANDSTUHL, Germany – The 7450th Medical Operational Readiness Unit (FWD) Det 64 relinquished authority of the Deployed Warrior Medical Management Center (DWMMC) at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center (LRMC) to the 7451th Medical Operational Readiness Unit (FWD) Det 2, during a transfer of authority ceremony July 8. U.S. Army Col. Enrique Luna, commander of the 7450th Medical Operational Readiness Unit provides remarks during the transfer of authority ceremony. (Photo by Kirk Frady)

