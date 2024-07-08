Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JS Kunisaki hosts reception for partner nations at RIMPAC 2024

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.05.2024

    Photo by Atsushi Mashima 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) JS Kunisaki crew members demonstrate the Japanese martial art of Kendo at the ship reception and introduced Japanese traditions to visitors while moored at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024, July 5. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft, and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Atsushi Mashima)

