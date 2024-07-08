Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) JS Kunisaki crew members demonstrate the Japanese martial art of Kendo at the ship reception and introduced Japanese traditions to visitors while moored at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024, July 5. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft, and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Atsushi Mashima)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.05.2024 Date Posted: 07.08.2024 20:38 Photo ID: 8518298 VIRIN: 240705-O-IQ251-1008 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 10.8 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JS Kunisaki hosts reception for partner nations at RIMPAC 2024, by Atsushi Mashima, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.