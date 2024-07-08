USACE's Michael Bartles Honored with 2024 HH&C CoP Professional of the Year Award

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (July 8, 2024) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Hydrologic Engineering Center (HEC), a center under the Institute for Water Resources, proudly announces that Michael Bartles has been awarded the 2024 Hydrology, Hydraulics, and Coastal Community of Practice (HH&C CoP) Professional of the Year Award. Bartles, a senior hydraulic engineer at HEC, has significantly contributed to advancements in 2-dimensional hydrologic modeling and statistical modeling of mixed populations in flow frequency. His efforts have revolutionized the nation's technical analysis methods for flow frequency and flood risk. (Courtesy photo - Hydrologic Engineering Center)
