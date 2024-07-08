Corps of Engineers ships rocks to Leland Bowman Lock to protect against erosion

The towboat M/V Kent departs the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District headquarters, the morning of July 8, 2024, transporting the last shipment of rocks to the Leland Bowman Lock near Abbeville, La. Approximately 2,400 tons of rock are being shipped to the lock for placement on its northwest bank to help protect against erosion. Rock placement is scheduled for completion before the end of this summer. (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Labadens)

