Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Corps of Engineers ships rocks to Leland Bowman Lock to protect against erosion

    Corps of Engineers ships rocks to Leland Bowman Lock to protect against erosion

    ABBEVILLE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.1989

    Photo by Ryan Labadens 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District

    The towboat M/V Kent departs the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District headquarters, the morning of July 8, 2024, transporting the last shipment of rocks to the Leland Bowman Lock near Abbeville, La. Approximately 2,400 tons of rock are being shipped to the lock for placement on its northwest bank to help protect against erosion. Rock placement is scheduled for completion before the end of this summer. (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Labadens)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.1989
    Date Posted: 07.08.2024 16:01
    Photo ID: 8517994
    VIRIN: 890708-A-GA223-8344
    Resolution: 4790x3187
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: ABBEVILLE, LOUISIANA, US
    Hometown: ABBEVILLE, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corps of Engineers ships rocks to Leland Bowman Lock to protect against erosion, by Ryan Labadens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Gulf Intracoastal Waterway
    New Orleans District
    GIWW
    Leland Bowman Lock

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT