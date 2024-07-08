NUWC Division Newport hires new public affairs officer to lead corporate communications

Marc Boyd was hired in June 2024 as the head of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Corporate Communications Division. As the command’s new public affairs officer, he will oversee three branches — Public and Congressional Affairs, the Visual Information Branch, and the Corporate Research and Information Center.
