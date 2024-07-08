Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NUWC Division Newport hires new public affairs officer to lead corporate communications

    NUWC Division Newport hires new public affairs officer to lead corporate communications

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2024

    Photo by Evan Crawley 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    Marc Boyd was hired in June 2024 as the head of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Corporate Communications Division. As the command’s new public affairs officer, he will oversee three branches — Public and Congressional Affairs, the Visual Information Branch, and the Corporate Research and Information Center.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.08.2024 15:43
    Photo ID: 8517985
    VIRIN: 240625-N-XQ832-1001
    Resolution: 1000x803
    Size: 497.97 KB
    Location: NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US
    Hometown: PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NUWC Division Newport hires new public affairs officer to lead corporate communications, by Evan Crawley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NUWC Division Newport hires new public affairs officer to lead corporate communications

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NUWC Division Newport
    Corporate Research and Information Center
    24-22
    Public and Congressional Affairs
    Visual Information Branch

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT