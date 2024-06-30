From left: University of Texas in Arlington, or UT Arlington, team members Dr. Stathis Meletis, Dr. Jiechao Jiang, Enrique Ramirez, Dr. Joseph Ngai and Nonso Martin Chetuya gather for a photo at UT Arlington May 16, 2024 to celebrate the successful conclusion to a collaboration with the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Sensors Directorate. The collaboration was made possible through the Minority Leaders Research Collaboration Program and resulted in a significant breakthrough in the development of thin film technology, as a potential lower-cost alternative to be used in infrared light detection. (Courtesy photo / Dr. Yi Shen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2024 Date Posted: 07.08.2024 14:57 Photo ID: 8517816 VIRIN: 240412-F-CB044-1001 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 2.93 MB Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US Hometown: ARLINGTON, TEXAS, US Hometown: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFRL, University of Texas – Arlington collaboration yields break-through in thin film technology, by Erica J Harrah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.