From left: University of Texas in Arlington, or UT Arlington, team members Dr. Stathis Meletis, Dr. Jiechao Jiang, Enrique Ramirez, Dr. Joseph Ngai and Nonso Martin Chetuya gather for a photo at UT Arlington May 16, 2024 to celebrate the successful conclusion to a collaboration with the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Sensors Directorate. The collaboration was made possible through the Minority Leaders Research Collaboration Program and resulted in a significant breakthrough in the development of thin film technology, as a potential lower-cost alternative to be used in infrared light detection. (Courtesy photo / Dr. Yi Shen)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2024 14:57
|Photo ID:
|8517816
|VIRIN:
|240412-F-CB044-1001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.93 MB
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
|Hometown:
|ARLINGTON, TEXAS, US
|Hometown:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFRL, University of Texas – Arlington collaboration yields break-through in thin film technology, by Erica J Harrah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AFRL, University of Texas – Arlington collaboration yields break-through in thin film technology
