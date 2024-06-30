Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFRL, University of Texas – Arlington collaboration yields break-through in thin film technology

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2024

    Photo by Erica J Harrah 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    From left: University of Texas in Arlington, or UT Arlington, team members Dr. Stathis Meletis, Dr. Jiechao Jiang, Enrique Ramirez, Dr. Joseph Ngai and Nonso Martin Chetuya gather for a photo at UT Arlington May 16, 2024 to celebrate the successful conclusion to a collaboration with the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Sensors Directorate. The collaboration was made possible through the Minority Leaders Research Collaboration Program and resulted in a significant breakthrough in the development of thin film technology, as a potential lower-cost alternative to be used in infrared light detection. (Courtesy photo / Dr. Yi Shen)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2024
    Date Posted: 07.08.2024 14:57
    Photo ID: 8517816
    VIRIN: 240412-F-CB044-1001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.93 MB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
    Hometown: ARLINGTON, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, AFRL, University of Texas – Arlington collaboration yields break-through in thin film technology, by Erica J Harrah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    TAGS

    AFRL
    Air Force Research Laboratory
    University of Texas in Arlington
    semiconductor
    thin film technology
    infrared light detection

