2d TSB Spotlight: Staff Sgt. Brahiam Perezcaban

The 2d Theater Signal Brigade Spotlight shines on U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Brahiam Perezcaban, SNN Squad Leader, 1st Platoon, Alpha Company, 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced.



As a Senior Network Communications Systems Specialist and Squad Leader for a Small Scalable Node Section, Staff Sgt. Perez supervises and leads four SNN teams that configure switching and routing equipment in conjunction with transport services to provide customers with secure and uninterrupted voice and data service.



He also serves as the company's representative for Master Resiliency Trainer and Equal Opportunity Leader where he conducts training and awareness on the Army programs for the company, and provides applicable resources for the population if needed.



Staff Sgt. Perez also coordinates company events through SFRG and Organizational Days. He writes newsletters monthly, highlighting the many accomplishments throughout the company and upcoming events for the next calendar month.



Additionally, he organized the company's Spring/Summer Fest, where he facilitated numerous outdoor and recreational assets from the MWR and on-post gyms which provided an opportunity for Soldiers and families to compete in various sports and fund-raising activities. (U.S. Army inforgraphic by Candy Knight)

