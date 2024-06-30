Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2d TSB Spotlight: Charles Whitton

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    06.14.2024

    Photo by Candy C Knight 

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    The 2d Theater Signal Brigade Spotlight shines on Mr. Charles Whitton, Information Management Officer, Army Enterprise Service Desk-Europe.

    Mr. Whitton was awarded the Certificate of Achievement from Landstuhl Regional Medical Center for donating eight whole blood products over multiple donations.

    The Armed Services Blood Program provides quality blood products for service members, veterans and their families in both peace and war.

    The Armed Services Blood Program - Europe conducts blood drives throughout the European region to collect blood FROM the military community, FOR the military community: active duty, NATO forces, families, retirees, DOD civilians. (U.S. Army infographic by Candy Knight)

    Stronger Together
    2SIGBDE
    2d TSB Spotlight
    We Are NETCOM

