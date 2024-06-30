2d TSB Spotlight: Charles Whitton

The 2d Theater Signal Brigade Spotlight shines on Mr. Charles Whitton, Information Management Officer, Army Enterprise Service Desk-Europe.
Mr. Whitton was awarded the Certificate of Achievement from Landstuhl Regional Medical Center for donating eight whole blood products over multiple donations.
The Armed Services Blood Program provides quality blood products for service members, veterans and their families in both peace and war.
The Armed Services Blood Program - Europe conducts blood drives throughout the European region to collect blood FROM the military community, FOR the military community: active duty, NATO forces, families, retirees, DOD civilians. (U.S. Army infographic by Candy Knight)
06.14.2024
|07.08.2024 03:31
Location:
WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
