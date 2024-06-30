Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2d TSB Spotlight: Sgt. Yasmin A. Montejano

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    07.08.2024

    Photo by Candy C Knight 

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    The 2d Theater Signal Brigade Spotlight shines on U.S. Army Sgt. Yasmin A. Montejano, Orderly Room NCO, Headquarters Platoon, Alpha Company, 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced.

    As the Orderly Room NCO for Alpha Company, Sgt. Montejano assists with processing administrative actions of over 85 Soldiers in the company. He dedication ensures members of Alpha Company awards, leave, or any other actions are processed on time & without deficiencies.

    She also manages the maintenance portion for the vehicles & equipment assigned to HQ, ensuring are fully mission capable & ready to deploy.

    Sgt. Montejano also serves as the unit public affairs representative - a duty in which she documents, photographs, videos, and livestreams unit events for use in multiple unit & brigade public information products. Her dedication to duty keeps Soldiers, family members & the public informed on unit activities and team members achievements. (U.S. Army infographic by Candy Knight)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2024
    Date Posted: 07.08.2024 03:22
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
