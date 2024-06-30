2d TSB Spotlight: Sgt. Yasmin A. Montejano

The 2d Theater Signal Brigade Spotlight shines on U.S. Army Sgt. Yasmin A. Montejano, Orderly Room NCO, Headquarters Platoon, Alpha Company, 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced.



As the Orderly Room NCO for Alpha Company, Sgt. Montejano assists with processing administrative actions of over 85 Soldiers in the company. He dedication ensures members of Alpha Company awards, leave, or any other actions are processed on time & without deficiencies.



She also manages the maintenance portion for the vehicles & equipment assigned to HQ, ensuring are fully mission capable & ready to deploy.



Sgt. Montejano also serves as the unit public affairs representative - a duty in which she documents, photographs, videos, and livestreams unit events for use in multiple unit & brigade public information products. Her dedication to duty keeps Soldiers, family members & the public informed on unit activities and team members achievements. (U.S. Army infographic by Candy Knight)

