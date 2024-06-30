Cadet Oscar Carranza from Texas State University, with 4th Regiment, Advanced Camp, operates a M240B machine gun on Fort Knox, KY., June 30, 2024. Cadets will initially fire blanks from the weapon and subsequently apply their training to effectively clear any malfunctions, ensuring the weapon is swiftly restored to operational status. | Photo Credit: Ayiana Andrella, Ohio University, CST Public Affairs Office

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.29.2024 Date Posted: 07.06.2024 16:49 Photo ID: 8516288 VIRIN: 240630-O-MN346-3206 Resolution: 4825x2740 Size: 8.67 MB Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cadets fire the M240B at Cadet Summer Training, by USACC PAO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.