    Cadets fire the M240B at Cadet Summer Training

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2024

    Photo by USACC PAO 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Cadet Oscar Carranza from Texas State University, with 4th Regiment, Advanced Camp, operates a M240B machine gun on Fort Knox, KY., June 30, 2024. Cadets will initially fire blanks from the weapon and subsequently apply their training to effectively clear any malfunctions, ensuring the weapon is swiftly restored to operational status. | Photo Credit: Ayiana Andrella, Ohio University, CST Public Affairs Office

