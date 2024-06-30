U.S. Ambassador to Estonia Hosts U.S. Independence Day Celebration in Tallinn

U.S. Army Maj. Jose Martinez, officer in charge, Task Force Voit, 4th Battalion, 133rd Field Artillery Regiment, Texas Army National Guard, in support of 1st Cavalry Division, Speaks with Gabrielle Cowan, Deputy Chief of Mission, U.S. Embassy, Estonia, during U.S. Independence Day festivities at the U.S. Ambassador’s residence in Tallinn, Estonia, July 3, 2024. One of TF Voit’s High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems was displayed along with other U.S. military equipment at the event. 1st Cavalry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide competent and ready forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Don Troxell)

