Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Ambassador to Estonia Hosts U.S. Independence Day Celebration in Tallinn

    U.S. Ambassador to Estonia Hosts U.S. Independence Day Celebration in Tallinn

    TALLINN, ESTONIA

    07.02.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Don Troxell 

    105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Maj. Jose Martinez, officer in charge, Task Force Voit, 4th Battalion, 133rd Field Artillery Regiment, Texas Army National Guard, in support of 1st Cavalry Division, Speaks with Gabrielle Cowan, Deputy Chief of Mission, U.S. Embassy, Estonia, during U.S. Independence Day festivities at the U.S. Ambassador’s residence in Tallinn, Estonia, July 3, 2024. One of TF Voit’s High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems was displayed along with other U.S. military equipment at the event. 1st Cavalry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide competent and ready forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Don Troxell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2024
    Date Posted: 07.06.2024 14:06
    Photo ID: 8516255
    VIRIN: 240703-Z-RD685-2001
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.58 MB
    Location: TALLINN, EE
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Ambassador to Estonia Hosts U.S. Independence Day Celebration in Tallinn, by SGT Don Troxell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    First Team
    XVIII Abn Corps
    VCORPS
    Live the Legend
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT