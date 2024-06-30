U.S. Army Spc. Benjamin Bell, a sniper with 3rd Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment, 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, Washington National Guard, identifies and reports targets for a company live fire range at Yakima Training Center, Wash., June 10, 2024. The live fire range is the final mission of annual training, combining skills practiced throughout the year. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Remi Milslagle)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2024 04:07
|Photo ID:
|8516060
|VIRIN:
|240610-Z-SF966-1005
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|10.36 MB
|Location:
|YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Dark Rifle snipers overwatch annual training, by SGT Remi Milslagle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Yakima Training Center
LEAVE A COMMENT