Dark Rifle snipers overwatch annual training

U.S. Army Spc. Benjamin Bell, a sniper with 3rd Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment, 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, Washington National Guard, identifies and reports targets for a company live fire range at Yakima Training Center, Wash., June 10, 2024. The live fire range is the final mission of annual training, combining skills practiced throughout the year. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Remi Milslagle)

Date Taken: 06.09.2024 Date Posted: 07.06.2024 Location: YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WASHINGTON, US