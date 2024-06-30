Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dark Rifle snipers overwatch annual training

    Dark Rifle snipers overwatch annual training

    YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Remi Milslagle 

    81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team

    U.S. Army Spc. Benjamin Bell, a sniper with 3rd Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment, 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, Washington National Guard, identifies and reports targets for a company live fire range at Yakima Training Center, Wash., June 10, 2024. The live fire range is the final mission of annual training, combining skills practiced throughout the year. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Remi Milslagle)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2024
    Date Posted: 07.06.2024 04:07
    Photo ID: 8516060
    VIRIN: 240610-Z-SF966-1005
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 10.36 MB
    Location: YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dark Rifle snipers overwatch annual training, by SGT Remi Milslagle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Yakima Training Center

    TAGS

    Infantry
    Training
    National Guard
    81st SBCT
    3-161 Infantry

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT