    Faces from the field: Coast Guard members support Western Maui Wildfires Emergency Support Function #10 Unified Command

    LAHAINA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    Coast Guard Station Honolulu small boat crew members pose for a photo while moored, Nov. 9, 2023, in Lahaina on the island of Maui, Hawaii; from left to right: Petty Officer 2nd Class Sean Kepa, Petty Officer 1st Class Marian Tyler, Senior Chief Petty Officer Joshua Taitano, and Chief Petty Officer Scott Lee. The reservists were mobilized to active duty for multiple months to support the Coast Guard’s response and ensure the safety of local boaters and response personnel during salvage operations in the wake of the Aug. 8 wildfires on Maui. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)

