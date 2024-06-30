USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) (far left) moors pierside at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam along with ships from numerous U.S. allied nations (right) during RIMPAC 2024 July 3, 2024. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, four submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 171 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 2. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.03.2024 Date Posted: 07.03.2024 21:52 Photo ID: 8514584 VIRIN: 240703-N-ZV473-1015 Resolution: 4731x3030 Size: 3.08 MB Location: PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, International Ships Dock at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam During RIMPAC 2024, by PO1 Emily Casavant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.