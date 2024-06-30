USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) (far left) moors pierside at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam along with ships from numerous U.S. allied nations (right) during RIMPAC 2024 July 3, 2024. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, four submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 171 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 2. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971.
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2024 21:52
|Photo ID:
|8514584
|VIRIN:
|240703-N-ZV473-1015
|Resolution:
|4731x3030
|Size:
|3.08 MB
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, International Ships Dock at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam During RIMPAC 2024, by PO1 Emily Casavant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT