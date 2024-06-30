Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    International Ships Dock at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam During RIMPAC 2024

    PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Emily Casavant 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) (far left) moors pierside at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam along with ships from numerous U.S. allied nations (right) during RIMPAC 2024 July 3, 2024. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, four submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 171 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 2. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971.

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)
    RIMPAC 2024

