Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Capt. Drayton Soldier's Medal Ceremony

    Capt. Drayton Soldier's Medal Ceremony

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2024

    Photo by Spc. Bowden Drake-Deese 

    First Army Division West

    First Army Division West Commanding General Major General William Ryan pins the Soldiers medal on Capt. Steven Drayton July 3, 2024. (U.S. Army photo but Spc. Bowden Drake-Deese)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2024
    Date Posted: 07.03.2024 19:04
    Photo ID: 8514464
    VIRIN: 240703-A-IY818-3729
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 371.5 KB
    Location: TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Capt. Drayton Soldier's Medal Ceremony, by SPC Bowden Drake-Deese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1st Army Div West Soldier's Medal

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT