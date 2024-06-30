First Army Division West Commanding General Major General William Ryan pins the Soldiers medal on Capt. Steven Drayton July 3, 2024. (U.S. Army photo but Spc. Bowden Drake-Deese)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2024 19:04
|Photo ID:
|8514464
|VIRIN:
|240703-A-IY818-3729
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|371.5 KB
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Capt. Drayton Soldier's Medal Ceremony, by SPC Bowden Drake-Deese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT