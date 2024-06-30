Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    STAFDEL Tour

    ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera 

    355th Wing

    Davis-Monthan leadership meet with Michelle Shevin-Coetzee, senior defense form policy advisor and representative for congressman Ruben Gallego, during a staff delegate tour at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 1, 2024. STAFDEL tours allow for operational impact in community partnership and engagement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera)

