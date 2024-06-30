Davis-Monthan leadership meet with Michelle Shevin-Coetzee, senior defense form policy advisor and representative for congressman Ruben Gallego, during a staff delegate tour at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 1, 2024. STAFDEL tours allow for operational impact in community partnership and engagement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2024 Date Posted: 07.03.2024 12:39 Photo ID: 8513573 VIRIN: 240701-F-AR459-1001 Resolution: 4923x3275 Size: 463.18 KB Location: ARIZONA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, STAFDEL Tour, by A1C Jhade Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.