Davis-Monthan leadership meet with Michelle Shevin-Coetzee, senior defense form policy advisor and representative for congressman Ruben Gallego, during a staff delegate tour at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 1, 2024. STAFDEL tours allow for operational impact in community partnership and engagement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2024 12:39
|Photo ID:
|8513573
|VIRIN:
|240701-F-AR459-1001
|Resolution:
|4923x3275
|Size:
|463.18 KB
|Location:
|ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, STAFDEL Tour, by A1C Jhade Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT