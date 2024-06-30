Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UV Safety Month – Protect yourself against the dangers of UV radiation

    UNITED STATES

    07.03.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    July is UV Safety Month, a critical time to understand how to protect yourself and your loved ones from the potential long-term effects of ultraviolet (UV) rays.

    Walter Reed
    skin cancer
    melanoma
    Murtha Cancer Center
    UV Safety Month

