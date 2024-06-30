Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warrior of the Month for July 2024

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    459th Air Refueling Wing

    The Warrior of the Month for July 2024 is Staff Sgt. Courtney Ferry of the 459th Operations Support Squadron! Regarding her service, she says, "The Air Force Reserve has allowed me to continue my military service and provided me the opportunity to further my skill set, allowing me to push past personal expectations of what I can achieve. Being a part of the 459th Air Refueling Wing team has been both professionally and personally fulfilling. Airpower anytime, anywhere!"

    #459thairrefuelingwing #459tharw #459arw

