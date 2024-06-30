Let's give a shout-out to Staff Sgt. Ivan Stankewsky from the 334th Training Squadron for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week this week! Stankewsky oversees the professional development of 292 Airmen in training, developing them into the future of the Air Force through mentorship, training and leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

