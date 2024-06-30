Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Warrior of the Week

    Warrior of the Week

    BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2024

    Photo by Andrew Young 

    81st Training Wing

    Let's give a shout-out to Staff Sgt. Ivan Stankewsky from the 334th Training Squadron for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week this week! Stankewsky oversees the professional development of 292 Airmen in training, developing them into the future of the Air Force through mentorship, training and leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2024
    Date Posted: 07.03.2024 10:53
    Photo ID: 8513403
    VIRIN: 240703-F-TI822-1003
    Resolution: 5714x3809
    Size: 4.43 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warrior of the Week, by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    Warrior of the Week

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT