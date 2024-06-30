Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Map to Summer Safety

    The Map to Summer Safety

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2024

    Photo by Airman Liberty Matthews 

    436th Airlift Wing

    This infographic was created to educate Team Dover members on safety during the summer season on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. The design incorporated a map with text and small graphics to depict the way to a safe summer. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman Liberty Matthews)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2024
    Date Posted: 07.03.2024 10:45
    Photo ID: 8513391
    VIRIN: 240702-F-HB412-1001
    Resolution: 1080x1350
    Size: 857.58 KB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Map to Summer Safety, by Amn Liberty Matthews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    436th Airlift Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT