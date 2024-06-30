This infographic was created to educate Team Dover members on safety during the summer season on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. The design incorporated a map with text and small graphics to depict the way to a safe summer. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman Liberty Matthews)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2024 10:45
|Photo ID:
|8513391
|VIRIN:
|240702-F-HB412-1001
|Resolution:
|1080x1350
|Size:
|857.58 KB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Map to Summer Safety, by Amn Liberty Matthews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
