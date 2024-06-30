USS Constitution Holds Change of Command Ceremony

240621-N-UM082-1347 BOSTON (June 21, 2024) Cmdr. Crystal L. Schaefer, prospective commanding officer of USS Constitution, renders a salute on the pier as she enters her change-of-command ceremony in the Charlestown Navy Yard. Schaefer relieved Cmdr. Billie J. Farrell, becoming the 78th commanding officer of USS Constitution, the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat, and America's ship of state. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Raymond Minami/Released)

