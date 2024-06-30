Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Constitution Holds Change of Command Ceremony

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Raymond Minami 

    USS Constitution

    240621-N-UM082-1347 BOSTON (June 21, 2024) Cmdr. Crystal L. Schaefer, prospective commanding officer of USS Constitution, renders a salute on the pier as she enters her change-of-command ceremony in the Charlestown Navy Yard. Schaefer relieved Cmdr. Billie J. Farrell, becoming the 78th commanding officer of USS Constitution, the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat, and America's ship of state. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Raymond Minami/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    Date Posted: 07.03.2024 09:52
    Photo ID: 8513258
    VIRIN: 240621-N-UM082-1347
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 11.13 MB
    Location: BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Boston

    United States Navy

    TAGS

    USS Constitution
    Old Ironsides
    Boston

