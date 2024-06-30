Lt. Gen. John Sullivan, Deputy Commander of U.S. Transportation Command, retires after 37 years of exemplary service. A clap-out ceremony marked his last day, celebrating a distinguished career dedicated to our nation's security. (DOD photo by Iain Page)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.02.2022 Date Posted: 07.03.2024 09:27 Photo ID: 8513228 VIRIN: 220702-F-HD763-1082 Resolution: 7210x4807 Size: 15.43 MB Location: ILLINOIS, US Web Views: 852 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, LTG Sullivan clap-out ceremony, by Iain Page, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.