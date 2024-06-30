Lt. Gen. John Sullivan, Deputy Commander of U.S. Transportation Command, retires after 37 years of exemplary service. A clap-out ceremony marked his last day, celebrating a distinguished career dedicated to our nation's security. (DOD photo by Iain Page)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2024 09:27
|Photo ID:
|8513228
|VIRIN:
|220702-F-HD763-1082
|Resolution:
|7210x4807
|Size:
|15.43 MB
|Location:
|ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|852
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LTG Sullivan clap-out ceremony, by Iain Page, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
US Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM)
LEAVE A COMMENT