    LTG Sullivan clap-out ceremony

    ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2022

    Photo by Iain Page 

    U.S. Transportation Command

    Lt. Gen. John Sullivan, Deputy Commander of U.S. Transportation Command, retires after 37 years of exemplary service. A clap-out ceremony marked his last day, celebrating a distinguished career dedicated to our nation's security. (DOD photo by Iain Page)

    Date Taken: 07.02.2022
    Date Posted: 07.03.2024 09:27
    Photo ID: 8513228
    VIRIN: 220702-F-HD763-1082
    Resolution: 7210x4807
    Size: 15.43 MB
    Location: ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 852
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LTG Sullivan clap-out ceremony, by Iain Page, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM)

    USTRANSCOM

