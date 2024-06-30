Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First controlled demolition date set for dam on Monongahela River near Elizabeth

    PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2024

    Photo by Michel Sauret    

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    A contractor for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District prepares the fixed-crest dam at the Monongahela River Locks and Dam 3 for demolition near Elizabeth, Pennsylvania, July 2, 2024.

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District has scheduled July 10 as the first controlled demolition date to remove the fixed-crest dam on the Monongahela River near Elizabeth, Pennsylvania.

    Removing the dam will create a continuous pool of riverway stretching 30 miles from Charleroi to Braddock, Pennsylvania, improving navigation on the Lower Monongahela River.

    Removing the dam is part of the Lower Monongahela River Project. Once complete, the project is expected to bring an economic benefit of $200 million annually, including cost-time savings in transporting commodities through the region using inland navigation and reduced maintenance costs.

    The Monongahela River Locks and Dam 3 has been operating since 1907, but the facility is prone to flooding and must therefore be shut down during high-water events, resulting in navigation delays. Removing the dam will create a continuous pool of riverway stretching 30 miles.

    (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District photo by Michel Sauret)

    This work, First controlled demolition date set for dam on Monongahela River near Elizabeth, by Michel Sauret, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    First controlled demolition date set for dam on Monongahela River near Elizabeth

