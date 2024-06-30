Santa Rita, GUAM (Jun. 28, 2024) - ITS2 Bailey Bilbrey, assigned to Command Task Force 75 (CTF 75) demonstrates the usage and set up for common communications (COMMS) equipment.
COMMS equipment is an essential part of any mission and ensures sailors can coordinate and respond effectively to emerging threats.
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2024 19:35
|Photo ID:
|8512580
|VIRIN:
|240628-O-CM160-7085
|Resolution:
|3000x1999
|Size:
|1.79 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A Sailors Demonstrates COMM Equipment Setup, by Rachel Landers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
