    A Sailors Demonstrates COMM Equipment Setup

    GUAM

    06.28.2024

    Photo by Rachel Landers 

    Commander Task Force 75

    Santa Rita, GUAM (Jun. 28, 2024) - ITS2 Bailey Bilbrey, assigned to Command Task Force 75 (CTF 75) demonstrates the usage and set up for common communications (COMMS) equipment.
    COMMS equipment is an essential part of any mission and ensures sailors can coordinate and respond effectively to emerging threats.

