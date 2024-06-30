Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Travis Tuesday: Airman 1st Class Samaila

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2024

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ibrahim Samaila, 60th Force Support Squadron food service apprentice, poses for a photo at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 1, 2024.  The Monarch Dining Facility has seven food stations and eight daily specials that changes monthly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

    This work, Team Travis Tuesday: Airman 1st Class Samaila, by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    USAF
    60 FSS
    Team Travis Tuesday

