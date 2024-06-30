Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Training Air Wing - 2 Commemorates One Million T-45 Goshawk Hours

    Training Air Wing - 2 Commemorates One Million T-45 Goshawk Hours

    KINGSVILLE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2024

    Photo by Ensign Alan Wang 

    Chief of Naval Air Training

    Capt. Aaron Rybar, Commander, Training Air Wing - 2, addresses the crowd during a commemorative ceremony onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Kingsville, July 2. TAW-2 has operated the T-45 Goshawk since September 1991.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2024
    Date Posted: 07.02.2024 18:12
    Photo ID: 8512508
    VIRIN: 240702-N-SA856-4020
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 677.06 KB
    Location: KINGSVILLE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Training Air Wing - 2 Commemorates One Million T-45 Goshawk Hours, by ENS Alan Wang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Training Air Wing 2 completes one million hours in T-45 Goshawk

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT