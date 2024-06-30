Training Air Wing - 2 Commemorates One Million T-45 Goshawk Hours

Capt. Aaron Rybar, Commander, Training Air Wing - 2, addresses the crowd during a commemorative ceremony onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Kingsville, July 2. TAW-2 has operated the T-45 Goshawk since September 1991.
Training Air Wing 2 completes one million hours in T-45 Goshawk
