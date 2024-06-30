Date Taken: 07.01.2024 Date Posted: 07.02.2024 18:12 Photo ID: 8512508 VIRIN: 240702-N-SA856-4020 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 677.06 KB Location: KINGSVILLE, TEXAS, US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Training Air Wing - 2 Commemorates One Million T-45 Goshawk Hours, by ENS Alan Wang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.