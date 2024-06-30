Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New York Air National Guard Participates in Impressive DoD Exercise

    New York Air National Guard Participates in Impressive DoD Exercise

    SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    174th Attack Wing

    Members from the 174th Attack Wing's 152d AOG participate in global exercise "Austere Challenge." The exercise has been conducted annually since the 1990s to train for complex multinational operations.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2024
    Date Posted: 07.02.2024 16:47
    Photo ID: 8512267
    VIRIN: 240303-Z-F3927-1003
    Resolution: 508x212
    Size: 48.42 KB
    Location: SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New York Air National Guard Participates in Impressive DoD Exercise, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    new york air national guard
    syracuse
    aoc
    174th attack wing
    nyng
    152 aog

