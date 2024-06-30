Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    48th CPTS Group Photo

    48th CPTS Group Photo

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.20.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    48th Fighter Wing

    Members of 48th Comptroller Squadron stand for a group photo at RAF Lakenheath, England, June 20, 2024. (Courtesy photo by 1st Lt. Logan Kisucky)

    TAGS

    USAFE
    AFAFRICA
    Liberty Wing
    48th CPTS
    48 CPTS

