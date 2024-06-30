56th FW welcomes new commander

Luke Air Force Base leaders, Airmen, community partners, and families attend the 56th Fighter Wing Change of Command Ceremony, July 1, 2024, at Luke AFB, Arizona. Change of command ceremonies are historic ceremonies that honor the achievements of outgoing commanders and pass leadership to incoming commanders. Located west of Phoenix, Luke Air Force Base is home to the 56th Fighter Wing, the largest fighter wing in the world and the Air Force’s primary active-duty fighter pilot training wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove)

