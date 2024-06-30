Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    56th FW welcomes new commander

    56th FW welcomes new commander

    LUKE AFB, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove 

    56th Fighter Wing

    Luke Air Force Base leaders, Airmen, community partners, and families attend the 56th Fighter Wing Change of Command Ceremony, July 1, 2024, at Luke AFB, Arizona. Change of command ceremonies are historic ceremonies that honor the achievements of outgoing commanders and pass leadership to incoming commanders. Located west of Phoenix, Luke Air Force Base is home to the 56th Fighter Wing, the largest fighter wing in the world and the Air Force’s primary active-duty fighter pilot training wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 19:36
    Photo ID: 8509852
    VIRIN: 240701-F-RL243-1011
    Resolution: 6048x3402
    Size: 2.01 MB
    Location: LUKE AFB, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 56th FW welcomes new commander, by A1C Mason Hargrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    56th FW welcomes new commander

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Luke Air Force Base
    Air Force
    AETC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT