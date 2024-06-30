Capt. Richard Jones, commander, Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility reaffirms the Oath of Office during a promotion ceremony at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, July 1, 2024. Tyler W. Lehnig, Shaun A. Milender, and Brooks D. Dickerson were promoted to the rank of Lt. j.g. at the PHNSY & IMF headquarters building. (U.S. Navy photo by Claudia LaMantia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2024 Date Posted: 07.01.2024 18:33 Photo ID: 8509757 VIRIN: 240701-N-VN697-1723 Resolution: 5497x3388 Size: 4.2 MB Location: PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Promotion Ceremony, by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.