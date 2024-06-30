Capt. Richard Jones, commander, Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility reaffirms the Oath of Office during a promotion ceremony at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, July 1, 2024. Tyler W. Lehnig, Shaun A. Milender, and Brooks D. Dickerson were promoted to the rank of Lt. j.g. at the PHNSY & IMF headquarters building. (U.S. Navy photo by Claudia LaMantia)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2024 18:33
|Photo ID:
|8509757
|VIRIN:
|240701-N-VN697-1723
|Resolution:
|5497x3388
|Size:
|4.2 MB
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Promotion Ceremony, by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Promotion Ceremony
