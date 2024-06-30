Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Promotion Ceremony

    Promotion Ceremony

    PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2024

    Photo by Claudia LaMantia 

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    Capt. Richard Jones, commander, Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility reaffirms the Oath of Office during a promotion ceremony at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, July 1, 2024. Tyler W. Lehnig, Shaun A. Milender, and Brooks D. Dickerson were promoted to the rank of Lt. j.g. at the PHNSY & IMF headquarters building. (U.S. Navy photo by Claudia LaMantia)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 18:33
    Photo ID: 8509757
    VIRIN: 240701-N-VN697-1723
    Resolution: 5497x3388
    Size: 4.2 MB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Promotion Ceremony, by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Promotion Ceremony

    TAGS

    NAVSEA
    PHNSY & IMF
    Lt. j.g. promotion ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT