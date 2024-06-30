Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Christopher Weir Retired from the U.S. Air Force after 21 Years-1

    UNITED STATES

    06.27.2024

    Photo by Seaman connor engelmann  

    U.S. Strategic Command

    Tyler, TX native, Air Force Lt. Col. Christopher Weir is retiring from the U.S. Air Force after serving honorably for 21 years. Weir served as Executive Officer, Plans and Policy Directorate with U.S. Strategic Command, Offutt Air Force Base, NE.

    Christopher Weir Retired from the U.S. Air Force after 21 Years

