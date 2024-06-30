Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    An Eagle added to Put the Bite in the Fight at NMRTC Bremerton

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    An eagle added...Hoan Nghiem is promoted to the rank of U.S. Navy captain as Capt. Maria Edusada pins the insignia on the Dental Corps officer, July 1, 2024, at Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton. As the senior dental executive, Nghiem for 17 years has adhered to the Navy Surgeon General's priority of operational readiness by ensuring healthcare services remain key for the Fleet’s physical and mental needs. “Oral health is a key integral part of healthcare and Navy Medicine. It's the gate to systemic health and life-essential enjoyment of nutritious food. Dental health also bolsters individuals' confidence in their smiles and hence improve their mental health. Besides, strong teeth are a back-up tool for defense, “can't bite, can't fight,”” stressed Nghiem (Official Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

    TAGS

    dental corps
    nhb
    #NavyMedicine
    nmrtc bremerton
    senior dental executive

