Air Force Culture and Language Center LEAP Operations Officer and LEAP Scholar Capt. Alexander Nastas is no stranger to the 100-mile ruck in Nijmegen, Netherlands. He’s completed the four-day event more than once and is now challenging others to do the same.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2024 Date Posted: 07.01.2024 14:00 Photo ID: 8509193 VIRIN: 050324-F-HW697-1002 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 2.95 MB Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, This LEAP Scholar challenges you to a four-day, 100-mile ruck. Can you hack it?, by Lori Quiller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.