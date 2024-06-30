Soldiers form the 18th Military Police Battalion runs as a group at the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, Sustainment Week fun run event at Pulaski Barracks on June 28, 2024. This year, the 21st TSC’s Sustainment Week falls on the organization's 59th Birthday and is celebrated by the commanding general releasing the Soldiers for the duty day.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.28.2024 Date Posted: 07.01.2024 06:02 Photo ID: 8508347 VIRIN: 240628-A-BU072-4342 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 1.6 MB Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 21st Theater Sustainment Command Sustainment Week Fun Run, by SGT Scott Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.