DUI Stories Ep. 2: ‘Small mistakes carry big consequences’

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Drake McCoy, 700th contracting squadron contracting officer, speaks on the consequences of a DUI he received in 2022, during an interview for a DUI prevention and Reduction campaign at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 10, 2024. This campaign aims to inform viewers of the consequences of drinking and driving, and alternative transportation options. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)

