    Army ROTC Cadet Madalena Roberts

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2024

    Photo by USACC PAO 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Cadet Madalena Roberts, 2nd Regiment, Advanced Camp, from University of Pittsburgh smiles after completing First Aid training on Fort Knox, K., June 19, 2024. First Aid training at Cadet Summer Training teaches Cadets how to respond to medical emergencies in combat situations. | Kendall Kelly, University of Georgia, CST Public Affairs Office

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army ROTC Cadet Madalena Roberts, by USACC PAO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2nd Regiment
    Army ROTC
    BeAllYouCanBe
    CST 2024
    DecideToLead

