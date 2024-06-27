Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cadets conduct field training exercise: Panther at Cadet Summer Training

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2024

    Photo by USACC PAO 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Cadet Shannon Lange from Boise State University, ID., with 1st Regiment, Advanced Camp, undergoes the dry run portion of his mission as part of their Panther phase of the Field Training Exercise on Fort Knox, KY., June 21, 2024. A dry run is a practice session where Cadets go through the motions of an operation or procedure without using any actual hazardous materials. In a dry run, ear and eye protection are typically not required because no live ammunition or explosives are in use. The focus of these exercises is to learn leadership, coordination, and communication when in the field. | Photo Credit: Ayiana Andrella, Ohio University, CST Public Affairs Office

    This work, Cadets conduct field training exercise: Panther at Cadet Summer Training, by USACC PAO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ArmyROTC
    CadetSummerTraining
    BeAllYouCanBe
    AdvancedCamp
    CST2024

