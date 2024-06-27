Cadets conduct field training exercise: Panther at Cadet Summer Training

Cadet Shannon Lange from Boise State University, ID., with 1st Regiment, Advanced Camp, undergoes the dry run portion of his mission as part of their Panther phase of the Field Training Exercise on Fort Knox, KY., June 21, 2024. A dry run is a practice session where Cadets go through the motions of an operation or procedure without using any actual hazardous materials. In a dry run, ear and eye protection are typically not required because no live ammunition or explosives are in use. The focus of these exercises is to learn leadership, coordination, and communication when in the field. | Photo Credit: Ayiana Andrella, Ohio University, CST Public Affairs Office

