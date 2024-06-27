1st Regiment, Advanced Camp, Cadets Stephen Wortendyke from Lindenwood

University and Ramon Mora from Texas A&M University locate point 44 at the Land

Navigation Course on Fort Knox, KY., June 12, 2024. Wortendyke’s approach to the

Land Day Navigation test involves “Recalling my training, analyzing the situation,” says

Wortendyke “and thoroughly reading my map.” Point 44 is one of the many locations

Cadets must find in order to complete their land navigation qualification.

| Photo Credit: Ayiana Andrella, Ohio University, CST Public Affairs Office

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.11.2024 Date Posted: 06.30.2024 15:59 Photo ID: 8507726 VIRIN: 240612-O-MN346-6880 Resolution: 1657x1080 Size: 1.02 MB Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cadets conduct land navigation during Cadet Summer Training, by USACC PAO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.