Cadets conduct land navigation during Cadet Summer Training

1st Regiment, Advanced Camp, Cadets Stephen Wortendyke from Lindenwood
University and Ramon Mora from Texas A&M University locate point 44 at the Land
Navigation Course on Fort Knox, KY., June 12, 2024. Wortendyke’s approach to the
Land Day Navigation test involves “Recalling my training, analyzing the situation,” says
Wortendyke “and thoroughly reading my map.” Point 44 is one of the many locations
Cadets must find in order to complete their land navigation qualification.
| Photo Credit: Ayiana Andrella, Ohio University, CST Public Affairs Office
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2024 15:59
|Photo ID:
|8507726
|VIRIN:
|240612-O-MN346-6880
|Resolution:
|1657x1080
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
