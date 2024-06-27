Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cadets conduct land navigation during Cadet Summer Training

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2024

    Photo by USACC PAO 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    1st Regiment, Advanced Camp, Cadets Stephen Wortendyke from Lindenwood
    University and Ramon Mora from Texas A&M University locate point 44 at the Land
    Navigation Course on Fort Knox, KY., June 12, 2024. Wortendyke’s approach to the
    Land Day Navigation test involves “Recalling my training, analyzing the situation,” says
    Wortendyke “and thoroughly reading my map.” Point 44 is one of the many locations
    Cadets must find in order to complete their land navigation qualification.
    | Photo Credit: Ayiana Andrella, Ohio University, CST Public Affairs Office

    Date Taken: 06.11.2024
    Date Posted: 06.30.2024 15:59
    Photo ID: 8507726
    VIRIN: 240612-O-MN346-6880
    Resolution: 1657x1080
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cadets conduct land navigation during Cadet Summer Training, by USACC PAO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    1st Regiment
    ArmyROTC
    CadetSummerTraining
    AdvancedCamp
    CST2024

