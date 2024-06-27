Honolulu District Earns Prestigious Army Safety Award - 2

A group photo to celebrate the Honolulu District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers receiving the prestigious Army Safety and Occupational Health Star Award on Fort Shafter June 28, 2024. Honolulu District is the first district within the Pacific Ocean Division, and fourth organization in the Army, to achieve this recognition from the Assistant Secretary of the Army.

