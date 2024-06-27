Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Buchanan sustains readiness through community relations

    PUERTO RICO

    06.28.2024

    Photo by Carlos Cuebas 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan

    Col. Charles N. Moulton, the Fort Buchanan commanding officer, (second from the right) and Command Sgt. Maj. Roderick W. Hendricks, the installation command sergeant major, (right) met with Amanda Silva (second from the left) and Jorge Morales, (left) Executive Director and Secretary of the Board of Directors of Habitat for Humanity, respectively, on June 28 at the organization's headquarters as part of Fort Buchanan's community outreach mission.

    Fort Buchanan sustains readiness through community relations

