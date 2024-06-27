Col. Charles N. Moulton, the Fort Buchanan commanding officer, (second from the right) and Command Sgt. Maj. Roderick W. Hendricks, the installation command sergeant major, (right) met with Amanda Silva (second from the left) and Jorge Morales, (left) Executive Director and Secretary of the Board of Directors of Habitat for Humanity, respectively, on June 28 at the organization's headquarters as part of Fort Buchanan's community outreach mission.
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2024 17:18
|Photo ID:
|8506287
|VIRIN:
|240628-A-cc868-1001
|Resolution:
|4000x3000
|Size:
|2.38 MB
|Location:
|PR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Buchanan sustains readiness through community relations, by Carlos Cuebas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Buchanan sustains readiness through community relations
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT