    Savannah District graduates 2024 Leadership Development Class

    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2024

    Photo by Rashida Banks 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District

    Eighteen members from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, graduated from the USACE Leadership Development Program, during a ceremony, June 27, at the district headquarters in Savannah, Georgia. The program is designed to prepare and further develop employees with a high potential to serve in future leadership positions. This year’s graduates include: Micheal Bailey, Payton Benner, Teri Cornelius, Jennifer Deacon, Brent Schrader, Bernard Scott, Maximino Simian from Engineering Division; Jennifer Britt, Construction Division; Kristopher Harper and Brett Zeigler from Contracting Division; Mary Lawson, Michael Orcutt, Roosevelt Pough from Operations Division; Catherine Nadel, Resource Management Division; Anne Sexton-Paperno and Sarah Whorton from Regulatory Division; and Kyle Wiegand and Mandy Yeomans, from Project Management Division. View more photos here: https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjBxhrq

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 15:50
    Photo ID: 8505991
    VIRIN: 240627-A-FL297-7171
    Resolution: 2932x1848
    Size: 766.73 KB
    Location: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Savannah District graduates 2024 Leadership Development Class, by Rashida Banks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

