Savannah District graduates 2024 Leadership Development Class

Eighteen members from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, graduated from the USACE Leadership Development Program, during a ceremony, June 27, at the district headquarters in Savannah, Georgia. The program is designed to prepare and further develop employees with a high potential to serve in future leadership positions. This year’s graduates include: Micheal Bailey, Payton Benner, Teri Cornelius, Jennifer Deacon, Brent Schrader, Bernard Scott, Maximino Simian from Engineering Division; Jennifer Britt, Construction Division; Kristopher Harper and Brett Zeigler from Contracting Division; Mary Lawson, Michael Orcutt, Roosevelt Pough from Operations Division; Catherine Nadel, Resource Management Division; Anne Sexton-Paperno and Sarah Whorton from Regulatory Division; and Kyle Wiegand and Mandy Yeomans, from Project Management Division. View more photos here: https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjBxhrq

