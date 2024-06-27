Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NH National Guard hosts annual marksmanship match at Fort Devens

    NH National Guard hosts annual marksmanship match at Fort Devens

    FORT DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston 

    Joint Force Headquarters - New Hampshire National Guard

    Paced by Sgt. 1st Class Michael Chapman, the “Butterfly Squad” marksmanship team dashes toward the firing line of the “Know Your Limits” rifle course at the 2024 New Hampshire National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match on June 8, 2024, at Fort Devens, Mass. Chapman placed 42nd out of 89 competitors. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 12:57
    Photo ID: 8505455
    VIRIN: 240608-Z-HA185-1037
    Resolution: 4755x3164
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: FORT DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NH National Guard hosts annual marksmanship match at Fort Devens, by MSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NHNationalGuard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT