NH National Guard hosts annual marksmanship match at Fort Devens

Paced by Sgt. 1st Class Michael Chapman, the “Butterfly Squad” marksmanship team dashes toward the firing line of the “Know Your Limits” rifle course at the 2024 New Hampshire National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match on June 8, 2024, at Fort Devens, Mass. Chapman placed 42nd out of 89 competitors. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston)

