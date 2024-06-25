U.S. Marines assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a ruck march to Kaneohe Bay Range Training Facility at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, June 26, 2024. The Marines conducted this training to strengthen force readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Oliver Nisbet)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2024 Date Posted: 06.28.2024 04:05 Photo ID: 8504412 VIRIN: 240626-M-VC519-1173 Resolution: 4918x3279 Size: 6.17 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Battalion Landing Team 1/5 hikes to live-fire range [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Oliver Nisbet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.