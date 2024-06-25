Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Battalion Landing Team 1/5 hikes to live-fire range [Image 5 of 5]

    Battalion Landing Team 1/5 hikes to live-fire range

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Oliver Nisbet 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a ruck march to Kaneohe Bay Range Training Facility at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, June 26, 2024. The Marines conducted this training to strengthen force readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Oliver Nisbet)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Battalion Landing Team 1/5 hikes to live-fire range [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Oliver Nisbet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ruck march
    USMC
    MCBH
    BLT 1/5
    imefsummerseries

