Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RIBITS team gathers at environmental markets conference in Pittsburgh

    RIBITS team gathers at environmental markets conference in Pittsburgh

    ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2024

    Photo by Ana Allen 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    From left to right, Michelle Thompson, who manages the Help Desk, Shannon Langford, the lead Developer, and Valerie Layne, who manages RIBITS operations, pose for a photo on June 14, 2024 at the Environmental Markets Conference in Pittsburgh in May. The RIBITS team is set to push changes to the website on the 19th, which will result in a slightly different appearance. (Photo by Michelle Mattson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.27.2024 18:14
    Photo ID: 8503668
    VIRIN: 240614-D-WR005-6251
    Resolution: 1430x1073
    Size: 310.4 KB
    Location: ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RIBITS team gathers at environmental markets conference in Pittsburgh, by Ana Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    RIBITS: Enhancing Transparency and Accountability in Compensatory Mitigation

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT