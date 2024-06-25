U.S. Air Force Col. Sean Kern, 67th Cyberspace Wing commander, speaks at the 67th Cyberspace Operations Group change of command ceremony, June 7, 2024, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. At the event, Col. John Picklesimer relinquished command to Col. Stacie Voorhees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Thomas Coney)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2024 17:24
|Photo ID:
|8503584
|VIRIN:
|240607-F-KV581-2035
|Resolution:
|1035x676
|Size:
|228.19 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 67th Cyberspace Operations Group Change of Command 7 June 2024, by Thomas Coney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT