    67th Cyberspace Operations Group Change of Command 7 June 2024

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2024

    Photo by Thomas Coney 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Sean Kern, 67th Cyberspace Wing commander, speaks at the 67th Cyberspace Operations Group change of command ceremony, June 7, 2024, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. At the event, Col. John Picklesimer relinquished command to Col. Stacie Voorhees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Thomas Coney)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.27.2024 17:24
    Photo ID: 8503584
    VIRIN: 240607-F-KV581-2035
    Resolution: 1035x676
    Size: 228.19 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Lackland
    Air Force
    Change of Command
    JBSA
    67th Cyberspace Wing

