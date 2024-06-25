67th Cyberspace Operations Group Change of Command 7 June 2024

U.S. Air Force Col. Sean Kern, 67th Cyberspace Wing commander, speaks at the 67th Cyberspace Operations Group change of command ceremony, June 7, 2024, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. At the event, Col. John Picklesimer relinquished command to Col. Stacie Voorhees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Thomas Coney)

